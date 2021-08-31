Antibody Evasion Discovered In Several Countries With A New COVID-19 Variant With “Increased Transmissibility.”

Scientists in South Africa have discovered a novel COVID-19 variant that may be more transmissible and resistant to antibodies than other known variants.

The C.1.2 strain was originally discovered in May in the South African regions of Mpumalanga and Gauteng. According to scientists, the strain contains changes present in other COVID-19 variants such as Alpha, Beta, Delta, and Gamma, which result in “increased transmissibility” and the capacity to escape neutralizing antibodies in COVID-19 vaccines.

In a paper published in the journal Nature, the researchers wrote, “We describe and characterize a newly identified SARS-CoV-2 lineage with several spike mutations that is likely to have emerged in a major metropolitan area in South Africa after the first wave of the epidemic, and then to have spread to multiple locations within two neighboring provinces.”

“Although the complete impact of the mutations is unknown, genomic and epidemiological evidence suggests that this variant has a selection advantage—either through greater transmissibility, immune evasion, or both.”

Scientists in South Africa are still trying to figure out how the virus works. They’re now running experiments in the lab to see if the current COVID-19 vaccines are effective against the new strain.

In July, the C.1.2. strain was discovered in 2% of South African genomes. In roughly half of the variations with the C.1.2. Sequence, scientists discovered 14 mutations. According to the New York Post, the C.1.2. strain has been discovered in at least seven other nations as of Monday, including China, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Mauritius, New Zealand, Portugal, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

The C.1.2. strain has yet to be assigned a name, although it will almost certainly be a letter from the Greek alphabet, like with other varieties.

In December, South Africa was the first country to discover the B.1.351 Beta variant. That variant is thought to be more communicable than COVID-19’s initial strain. Vaccines were also found to have a sixfold poorer ability to neutralize the Beta strain in one investigation.

Prof. Olivier Schwartz, Ph.D., head of the Virus and Immunity Unit at the Institut Pasteur and a co-last study author, told Medical News Today, “We showed that the faster-spreading variants, particularly the South African one, have become partially resistant to the antibodies produced after a natural infection.”