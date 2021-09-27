Anti-vaxxers persuaded a COVID-19 patient to leave the hospital, but he died a few days later.

An elderly COVID-19 patient in Ireland died earlier this month after leaving the hospital on the advice of anti-vaccination activists.

According to the Irish Mirror, the patient, 75-year-old Donegal man Joe McCarron, was persuaded to leave Letterkenny University Hospital (LUH) on Sept. 14 despite medical advice by anti-vaccination activists who claimed they were saving his life.

McCarron, on the other hand, was readmitted to the hospital two days later with serious breathing problems and was placed on a ventilator. According to The Irish Times, he died without regaining consciousness on Friday and was buried on Sunday in his birthplace of Dungloe.

A video previously circulated on social media showed McCarron being persuaded to sign himself out of the hospital by Antonio Mureddu, an Italian restaurant owner with a lengthy history of conspiratorial and far-right agitation, according to the outlet.

Mureddu, a member of the “Freedom on the Land Movement,” claimed he was “rescuing” the old guy from the hospital.

A doctor tried to reason with McCarron, telling him that leaving the hospital would put his life in jeopardy. “It’s a very terrible sickness you have, and I’m not lying to you, you may die,” a hospital staff member warned McCarron.

“You have the freedom to do anything you want, but I don’t believe what he’s saying is correct. You’re struggling to take a breath right now. Insider reported that a medic told the sufferer, “We want you to stay so we can help you.”

Mureddu, on the other hand, stated that if McCarron stayed any longer, the hospital would “kill” him. “These folks are lying, therefore my friend, we’re going home now.” It’s preferable for him to die at home than than here. Before McCarron agrees to leave with him, the Italian national says, “He’s going to die with us.”

In a follow-up video, Mureddu stated he and his gang were “glad” to have been able to “rescue” McCarron’s life.

Mureddu, who frequently criticizes lockdowns, vaccine and mask restrictions, stated on his Telegram channel that McCarron called him and asked him to assist him in leaving the hospital.

According to the Irish Mirror, Ireland’s Taoiseach Micheál Martin condemned McCarron’s release from the hospital.

“You should handle it (COVID-19) extremely seriously if you get it,” Martin advised. “Certainly, it is terrible that anyone would advise people to leave the in an ill-informed manner. Brief News from Washington Newsday.