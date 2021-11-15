Anti-vaxxers are being told to stop using the Haka by a Maori tribe.

The Maori tribe that owns the rights to the “Ka Mate” haka warned anti-vaccine demonstrators to stop performing it at rallies on Monday.

Under New Zealand legislation, the Ngati Toa — a Maori tribe or iwi — is recognized as the traditional custodian of the Ka Mate haka, which has been prominently featured at recent protests against coronavirus-related restrictions.

“Ngati Toa rejects the exploitation of the Ka Mate haka to push and promote anti-Covid-19 vaccine messaging,” the tribe said in a statement.

“We demand that demonstrators immediately stop using our taonga (cultural treasure).”

There are several different types of Maori haka.