Anti-vaxxer Sent Hoax Bomb To COVID Vaccine Plant and Was Arrested.

A man was sentenced to two years and three months in prison for sending a fake bomb to a COVID-19 vaccine plant.

When the false bomb was detected at the Wales plant on Jan. 27, 2021, the guy, known as Anthony Collins, halted production of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine.

Collins, of Chatham Hill, Kent, England, was found guilty on Nov. 24 at Maidstone Crown Court.

When staff spotted the suspicious item and informed police, over 120 people had to be evacuated from the Welsh plant. They then ordered the evacuation of all buildings within a 328-foot radius and dispatched bomb-disposal specialists.

Only after the parcel had been exploded were workers allowed to return. An X-ray revealed that the package included materials that could be bomb components, prompting the decision to carry out a controlled explosion.

It was eventually discovered to be innocuous. There was also a store receipt and a note among the artifacts meant to perplex the experts.

Officers were able to visit the store since the receipt allowed them to see Collins as the individual who made the purchases, as evidenced by closed-circuit television photos.

He was apprehended by Kent police officers and prosecuted. Another piece of evidence was a book with pages missing, which was later discovered with the hoax bomb.

Production was only temporarily halted, according to facility officials. The post office was able to identify numerous other packages of a similar sort after the first one was detected. They were halted before they could reach their objectives.

Collins, despite pleading not guilty, gave information about the contents of the box that only the sender could have known. He eventually admitted to mailing it, but provided no explanation for his conduct, simply stating that it was not intended to be mistaken for a bomb.

“Collins was fully aware of the impact his actions would have and chose to obstruct the vaccination distribution when the initiative was still in its infancy,” said Detective Inspector Adam Marshall, Kent Police’s principal investigating officer for the case.

“Despite the fact that the device he provided was not a viable explosive, the persons at the site had every reason to fear they were in danger, and they acted diligently and appropriately.”

“Thankfully, Collins’ disturbance was not significant, but his actions were. This is a condensed version of the information.