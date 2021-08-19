Anti-vaccine protesters in Quebec wearing yellow star patches are condemned by Jewish organizations.

Anti-vaccine passport protesters were photographed donning yellow stars in Quebec, Canada, on Tuesday, prompting a response from Jewish organizations.

Photographs and videos shot outside the Econofitness club in Laval, Quebec, show a large number of people wearing yellow stars on their clothing. At least three of the stars were obviously engraved with the phrase “sans vaccination,” which is French for “no vaccine.”

During the Holocaust, Nazis compelled Jews to wear the yellow star, which has since been stolen by anti-vaccine extremists. The Montreal Holocaust Museum, among other Jewish organizations, condemned the Laval demonstrators and anybody else who uses celebrities to protest vaccines.

“Comparing vaccine passports to yellow Stars of David is insulting, misleading, and an effort to minimize the Holocaust’s awful history,” the museum wrote on its official Twitter account.

In follow-up tweets, the Montreal Holocaust Museum said, “This emblem permitted the Nazis to target, persecute, and murder millions of Jews.” “As a result, the yellow star has come to represent Jewish prejudice and the Holocaust as a sad symbol.”

(2/3) During the Holocaust, George Ehrman was forced to wear this yellow star. Under the Nazi era, Jews aged six and up were required to wear this emblem as a form of identification. The Nazis were able to target, persecute, and murder millions of Jews because of this sign. pic.twitter.com/vKsqufEXja

The museum’s spokesperson, Sarah Fogg, also talked with CTV News on Wednesday for a piece about the Laval protesters. “Sadly, we’ve been seeing the usage of Holocaust comparisons, analogies, and, unfortunately, the yellow star at anti-COVID vaccine and passport protests for a little while now, and it’s obviously upsetting, terrible, and offensive,” she said.

The Econofitness gym in Laval is part of a pilot project in Quebec to evaluate the use of a vaccine passport system, which is set to go live on September 1st across the province. Hundreds of people gathered outside the gym on Tuesday to protest the program.

CTV News obtained a statement from Canada's Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs regarding the Laval incident. Eta Yudin, the organization's vice president, said demonstrators wearing yellow stars "trivializes the Holocaust" in the letter.