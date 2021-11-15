Anti-Vaccine Despite her newborn’s death from COVID-19, the mother had no regrets about her decision.

Unvaccinated mother, whose premature daughter died of COVID-19 last month, said she does not regret not getting the vaccine.

In early October, Katie Leeming, 22, of Blackpool, Lancashire, was diagnosed with COVID-19. Doctors discovered reduced activity in her womb and pushed her to give birth to Ivy-Rose on Oct. 13.

Ivy-Rose had been admitted to a specialist neonatal care hospital where she tested positive with COVID-19 five days after her birth, despite being at least 14 weeks premature. She died on Oct. 22 after suffering from acute respiratory distress syndrome, a baby who tested positive for COVID, and an intraventricular hemorrhage.

Despite the fact that