Anti-vaccination protesters were caught on camera attempting to storm a television studio.

After demonstrators attempted to break into a television station in London, an anti-vaccine rally turned sour.

The Television Centre in West London, sometimes known as White City, was home to the BBC Television station until 2013.

According to The Independent, a group moving through the streets was originally collected in Shepherds Bush Green, a neighboring park, when one man exclaimed, “It might be going towards the BBC…it seems like we’re going to White City men.”

The demonstrators made their way down the street to the Television Centre, where they were welcomed by a swarm of police officers.

NOW – Protest outside BBC Television Centre in West Londonpic.twitter.com/cZsfKzIRXj — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) August 9, 2021

Some protesters reportedly stated that “they are coming for our f**king children.” Police apparently stopped a group of demonstrators from breaking into the premises through the back door.

“We are aware of a number of demonstrators who, having started off from Shepherds Bush Green soon after 13:00, are now assembled outside business premises in Wood Lane, White City,” a London Met police spokesperson informed The Independent. According to sources, the building where the demonstration took place has not been the home of the BBC television station since 2013, when broadcasting halted after production of a few shows was shifted to various other stations across the United Kingdom, including central London and Salford.

The building houses BBC Studioworks, the corporation’s commercial arm, which has retained and managed numerous studios at the site since 2017. ITV, another British television channel, presently rents two studios from BBC Studioworks for the production of daytime shows such as Good Morning Britain and Lorraine.

The majority of the complex has now been converted into residential residences, pic.twitter.com/HUo5sAGRzi — Willow (@Willow Bella) August 9, 2021 This is a condensed version of the information.