Anti-vaccination model almost died twice due to COVID-19; now urging everyone to get vaccinated.

After surviving two near-fatal scrapes with COVID-19 and the pneumonia that resulted, a 43-year-old British glamour model and anti-vaxxer is now advising people to get vaccinated.

Holly McGuire, a native of Essex, England, was diagnosed with the coronavirus on July 10 and spent the next ten days quarantined at her house in Marbella, Spain, according to Mirror U.K.

After experiencing respiratory issues, the OnlyFans model was transferred to an intensive care unit in a Spanish hospital.

She became ill with pneumonia and was put into an induced coma.

McGuire, who starred in the 2006 British television show “Footballers’ Wives,” was given a 15% chance of living. She claimed that her husband, Steve, had contacted her mother in tears, telling her that he didn’t think she’d make it.

McGuire was reported by Mirror as stating, “I was in the hospital for six weeks in total, and I am very grateful to still be here.”

She had dropped more than 15 kilograms (33 pounds) in the hospital and required a tracheotomy. She also failed to attend her daughter’s sixth birthday party.

She also required physiotherapy after waking up from her coma since she struggled to walk.

“Since then, I’ve been shattered. McGuire told Mirror, “Last weekend was the first time I went out with my family.”

McGuire was first skeptical of vaccination, believing that her healthy lifestyle would protect her from contracting COVID-19, but near-death experiences convinced her otherwise.

“I used to be an anti-vaxxer. McGuire stated, “Now I can tell people COVID is genuine.” “Please, everyone, ignore the garbage being spewed by some people. Take the jab. Fortunately, I have lived to tell my tale. But I came close to dying twice.”

McGuire admitted that before catching the infection, she listened to anti-vaccination activists among her friends.

“People were saying we wouldn’t know for years whether the vaccine is effective, and reading news headlines from back home didn’t make me feel confident in the British government. She added, “I believed there were so many reasons not to have it.”

McGuire now says she’s sorry she didn’t get the shot.

“I made so many excuses not to get it,” she added, “but when I had COVID, it was terrible, it hit me like a truck.” She advised, “Just be vaccinated as soon as possible.”

According to government data, the United Kingdom has reported roughly 7.7 million COVID-19 infections and more than 158,000 deaths as of Monday. A total of 44.8 million people in the United Kingdom have gotten two doses of the COVID-19 vaccination, while. Brief News from Washington Newsday.