Anti-terror cops seized a suspected Neo-incredible Nazi’s weapons arsenal.

A suspected neo-Nazi and his wife were apprehended by Austrian anti-terrorism police with a large arsenal of illegal weapons, over a ton of ammunition, and a variety of Nazi insignia.

The State Office for the Protection of the Constitution and the Fight Against Terrorism in Lower Austria, in the town of Baden, on the outskirts of Austria’s capital Vienna, made the discovery.

Heavy machine guns, machine guns, handguns, a hand grenade, pipe bombs and other explosive materials, a sniper rifle with a scope, pump-action shotguns, firearms with silencers, and over 1,200 kilograms (2,646 pounds) of ammunition, as well as brass knuckles, knives, pepper spray, and electric shock devices, were among the items discovered.

A bust of German General Erwin Rommel, dubbed the “Desert Fox,” was also discovered. Rommel served in the Nazi battle in North Africa before being tasked with protecting the seized French coast from the Allies’ D-Day invasion on June 6, 1944.

Authorities stated that “the struggle against right-wing extremism is still very much on the table.” “On the basis of the confiscated materials, the man and his wife will be reported to the appropriate district administrative authority and the public prosecutor’s office in Wiener Neustadt.” Many of the guns seized were loaded.

The office shared video of some of the things seized during the big search. Authorities reportedly claimed to have taken “a steel helmet with a swastika, other Nazi religious artifacts (flyers, medals, money), and different pertinent literature” in addition to the weapons. The video shows a large number of machine guns, as well as bolt-action rifles, at least one pump-action shotgun, various handguns, machine guns that appear to be from WWII, various rifles with scopes, at least two Israeli-made Uzi submachine guns, and what appears to be a Russian AK-47 or a similar model.

The guy and his wife, both 53, have been placed under a firearms prohibition, according to the police. According to the authorities, neither of the suspects has been named, and neither the guy nor his wife confessed during questioning.

Police are presently looking into the suspect’s connections to see whether there are any other parties involved. It was not immediately clear what accusations the two will face. This is a condensed version of the information.