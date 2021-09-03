Anti-Taliban Forces: If We Lose in Afghanistan, We Won’t Have an Ally to Fight Terrorism.

The opposition leader in Afghanistan’s final stronghold of resistance to Taliban authority has informed this website that if the rebels fall, the US will lose its last ally in a country from which it just withdrew earlier this week after 20 years of war.

Ali Nazari, a spokesman for the National Resistance Front forces now surrounded by the Taliban in Panjshir valley, claimed his outfit is the West’s final hope in combating transnational extremist groups seeking to use the Taliban-controlled country to attack targets overseas once more.

According to Nazary, “Afghanistan is likely to become a hotspot for international terrorism.” “The National Resistance is the only ally that the United States and the Western world have on the ground willing to fight international terrorism — and we are battling international terrorism right now, all alone, for which we feel abandoned —

While the renegade province has so far held its own, confrontations with the Taliban have increased, and the region’s future is bleak due to a lack of international help.

“So if the National Resistance Front is ultimately defeated, God forbid,” Nazary continued, “the United States and the European Union, as well as others who are against transnational terrorism and see a threat from those groups, will not have an ally in Afghanistan if they are forced to return or intervene in a year or so.”

The Taliban, formally known as the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, has promised to prevent any outside forces from attacking other countries or intervening in Afghanistan. Officials from the group have also stated that they wanted to find a peaceful solution to the difficulties in Panjshir, but talks between the two sides broke down last week, resulting in fighting.

Officials from the Taliban did not immediately react to a request for comment from this publication.

The naturally fortified Panjshir valley and its inhabitants have a reputation for defiance, with Ahmad Shah Massoud leading guerilla forces that successfully fought a Soviet invasion in the 1980s and a prior Taliban takeover in the 1990s. The so-called “Lion of Panjshir” then went on to warn of a great plot against the West, only to be killed by. This is a condensed version of the information.