Anti-Taliban Force Promises To Resist ‘Pariah’ Government

After its commander Ahmad Massoud called for a widespread uprising against the country’s Islamist authorities, Afghanistan’s final resistance organization denounced the Taliban’s new interim administration as “illegitimate” and destined for “pariah” status on Wednesday.

Despite losing control of the Panjshir valley, the National Resistance Front (NRF), led by the son of famed resistance leader Ahmad Shah Massoud – who was slain by Al-Qaeda two days before the September 11 attacks – remains stubborn, according to the group’s spokesman.

After the Taliban proclaimed a temporary administration made up of staunch hardliners, he spoke to AFP.

“The era of the modern Taliban is finished… There are no Taliban who support an inclusive administration, according to Ali Maisam Nazary.

“This government will become a pariah, an illegitimate government… Take a look at how many terrorists are in this cabinet. And we’re expecting them to reform?”

According to Nazary, the new government does not reflect Afghanistan’s ethnic diversity.

All of the top positions went to Taliban and Haqqani network officials — the deadly group responsible for some of Afghanistan’s deadliest bombings and suicide strikes in recent years.

There were no women in the study.

Narazy claims that the Taliban “deepened” societal divides by excluding representatives from Afghanistan’s diverse ethnic groups, particularly the country’s large Shiite and Hazara minorities, and by attacking the Panjshir Valley.

“Ethnic groups in Afghanistan are opposed to them.”

During the Taliban’s 20 years as militants, Afghan society evolved into a much younger populace with a desire for more freedom, according to Nazary.

As a result, the Taliban will have a difficult time persuading people to adopt their stringent interpretation of sharia law.

“Take a look at the photos from Kabul… “Women and men bravely marching through the streets, unarmed, saying the Taliban, ‘shoot us, we don’t care, we want freedom and justice,’” Nazary said.

“You’ve got a populace that despises them. How are the Taliban going to rule in such a country?”

According to Nazary, the protestors were bolstered by Massoud’s audio message on Monday, in which he urged Afghans to “launch a national revolt for our country’s dignity, freedom, and prosperity.”

The telegram was sent after Islamists gained control of the Panjshir Valley, a long-standing bastion of resistance – first against the Soviets, then against the Taliban.

The NRF, according to Nazary, will continue to fight. He claimed that Massoud and his ally, former Afghan vice-president Amrullah Saleh, are both safe and still in the country.

"The Taliban may have more territory under their control, but they.