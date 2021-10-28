Anti-coup protesters in Sudan defy the military and rebuild barricades.

Protests against Sudan’s military coup, which has drawn international condemnation, started their fourth day on Thursday, with demonstrators re-erecting barricades that had been smashed by security forces during the previous night’s disturbance.

A health official claimed that morgues in Khartoum and Omdurman had confirmed the deaths of seven demonstrators since Monday, adding that more bodies had been received since then, some with wounds caused by “sharp tools.”

Sudan’s de facto leader, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, disbanded the shaky administration that had been tasked with shepherding the country to complete civilian governance after the removal of tyrant Omar al-Bashir in 2019.

The World Bank and the US have halted aid and condemned the army’s power grab, while Sudan’s membership in the African Union has been suspended due to the “unconstitutional” coup.

“Security officers have been attempting to dismantle all of our barricades since yesterday morning, shooting tear gas and rubber bullets,” claimed protester Hatem Ahmed from northern Khartoum.

“But as soon as they go, we get to work rebuilding them. When the civilian government returns, we will remove the barriers.” The coup was the latest to rock the impoverished East African country, which has only had sporadic democratic periods since its independence in 1956.

Following demands for civil disobedience, shops have stayed closed, and Sudan’s pro-democracy movements have stepped up calls for “million-strong rallies” on Saturday.

Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, who was detained by the military on Monday as part of a sweeping roundup of civilian officials, is still being guarded at his residence, where he was relocated following an international uproar. Other ministers are still detained by the military.

The United States, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Norway, and other countries issued an united statement reaffirming their support for the “prime minister and his cabinet as the constitutional heads of the transitional government.”

Burhan, a senior officer during Bashir’s three-decade authoritarian regime, also dismissed six Sudanese ambassadors on Wednesday, including those to the United States, the European Union, China, and France, for siding with the civilian leaders he deposed.

The Sudanese Professionals Association, a union umbrella that was pivotal in months-long rallies that helped topple Bashir in April 2019, claimed protesters protested late into Wednesday night in the capital.

Protesters chanted for “citizen rule,” called for widespread rallies on October 30, and demanded that Burhan be transported to Khartoum’s high-security Kober prison, where Bashir is imprisoned, in online recordings released by the SPA.

In a “vengeful” response by security personnel, violence against protestors has increased, according to the SPA.

