Anti-apartheid Desmond Tutu, an icon, has died at the age of 90.

Archbishop Desmond Tutu, dubbed “South Africa’s moral compass,” died on Sunday at the age of 90, prompting an outpouring of accolades for the outspoken Nobel Peace Prize recipient.

Tutu, who had mostly receded from public life in recent years, was remembered for his easy humour and distinctive smile, but most importantly for his never-ending fight against injustices of all kinds.

In announcing the archbishop’s death on Sunday, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa described him as a man of “exceptional intellect, integrity, and invincibility against the forces of apartheid.”

“The departure of Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu is another chapter of mourning in our nation’s farewell to a generation of remarkable South Africans who have left us a liberated South Africa,” he remarked, weeks after the country’s last white president, FW de Klerk, died.

Outside his previous parish in Cape Town, mourners gathered.