Antarctica is plunged into darkness by a total solar eclipse.

In a rare astronomical display witnessed by a handful of scientists and thrill-seekers — and countless penguins — a total solar eclipse plunged Antarctica from summer into darkness early Saturday.

“The visibility was great,” claimed Raul Cordero of the University of Santiago de Chile (USACH), who was on hand to observe “totality” at 0746 GMT, lasting slightly over 40 seconds.

When the Moon passes between the Sun and the Earth, it casts its shadow on the latter. The Sun, Moon, and Earth must all be directly aligned for the eclipse to be total.

Totality was only visible in Antarctica, and only a few scientists, professionals, and adventure tourists paid $40,000 for the chance to see it.

The eclipse, which began at 0700 GMT as the Moon began to move in front of the Sun and ended at 0806 GMT, was streamed live by NASA from the Union Glacier station in Antarctica.

About 1,000 kilometers (600 miles) north of the South Pole is the Union Glacier camp.

A partial eclipse was visible across parts of the southern hemisphere, including Saint Helena, Namibia, Lesotho, South Africa, Chile, New Zealand, and Australia, according to NASA.

The last total solar eclipse in Antarctica took place on November 23, 2003, and the next one won’t happen until 2039.

In October 2023, an annular solar eclipse will sweep through North America, obscuring all but the outer ring of the Sun, followed by a total eclipse in April 2024.