Another year of death for Latin American environmentalists.

According to environmental rights organization Global Witness, a total of 227 individuals were killed globally in 2020 for defending nature — more than four per week on average, and over three-quarters of them in Latin America.

Colombia had the largest number of killings – 65 – for the second year in a row, but Nicaragua had the highest per-capita rate, with 12 murders, up from five in 2019, according to the group’s annual report.

With 165 homicides, Latin America accounted for seven of the ten deadliest countries for land and environmental defenders, according to Global Witness, but the number is “almost certainly” an underestimate.

Mexico had the second-highest number of deaths in the world, with 30.

The Philippines (29), Brazil (20), Honduras (17), the Democratic Republic of Congo (15), Guatemala (13), Nicaragua (12), Peru (six), and India (nine) were the next countries on the list (four).

The study stated, “This is a catastrophe against humanity.”

“Land and environmental defenders who have stood up to strong interests have paid a high price — in terms of their freedom, livelihoods, and even lives.”

According to Global Witness, repressive regimes utilized the global coronavirus outbreak “as an excuse to clamp down on civil society while firms pressed through with harmful initiatives.”

According to the research, many activists and communities face attempts to silence them through death threats, surveillance, sexual abuse, or arrests.

The vast majority of those killed – 71 percent – were working to protect forests, while others died protecting rivers, coastal habitats, and oceans.

Indigenous peoples, who make up barely 5% of the world’s population, were the target of a third of deadly attacks.

“We are indigenous people… Celia Umenza, a campaigner against mining and sugarcane farming in Colombia’s turbulent southwest, told AFP: “We know that only the environment can maintain us.”

She’s been through three attacks so far.

The Kumeyaay people in Mexico have mobilized against a brewing firm they suspect of stockpiling drinking water, with fatal attacks up 67 percent from 2019. Oscar Eyraud, one of their leaders, was slain last year.

“It was a complete shock. “A bunch of guys came to his house and killed him with huge guns,” said a friend, Diana Aranguren, adding that the investigation had made “no progress.”

The investigation slammed businesses for operating “almost completely impunity” in countries with abundant natural resources, according to the report.

“It’s apparent that many businesses follow an extractive economic model that puts profit ahead of human and environmental harm,” she said. Brief News from Washington Newsday.