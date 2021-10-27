Another virus that is spreading in China is causing ‘concern,’ according to experts.

Experts are concerned about a fresh epidemic of bird flu among Chinese citizens, who have warned that the new strain could be deadlier than a previously circulating type.

The World Health Organization has received 21 reports of human illnesses with the H5N6 type of avian flu this year from China (WHO). According to Reuters, the country only had five occurrences of the strain of avian influenza in 2020.

Sichuan province was the epicenter of the recent outbreak. Infections have also been reported in the provinces of Chongqing, Guangxi, Guangdong, Anhui, and Hunan.

Avian influenza, sometimes known as bird flu, is most commonly found in wild aquatic birds. It can, however, infect domestic fowl as well as other animals. Humans are rarely infected with it.

“This year’s surge in human cases in China is concerning. It’s a virus that kills a lot of people “According to Thijs Kuiken, professor of comparative pathology at Erasmus University Medical Center in Rotterdam,

Many people have become dangerously ill as a result of recent infections. As of Tuesday, six people had died from the H5N6 virus. The majority of the illnesses were reported in people who had been in contact with poultry. There is yet to be a case of human-to-human transmission reported by health officials.

After testing positive for the H5N6 avian flu on Oct. 13, a 60-year-old woman from Changde, Hunan Province, China, was admitted for treatment. The farmer’s symptoms first appeared on Oct. 3, according to a statement made by the Hong Kong Health Department on Oct. 18.

According to the China Global Television Network, a 55-year-old male from Sichuan province was also hospitalized after testing positive for H5N6 avian influenza on July 6.

The report did not say whether the man’s profession required him to handle chickens. It was also unclear whether the virus had infected any of the man’s family members or close associates.

In Laos, the first human infection with the H5N6 strain of avian flu was discovered in 2014. Since 2014, there have been 49 occurrences of human infection with H5N6 as of Oct. 26. According to a WHO study released on Oct. 22, at least half of the cases have resulted in death.

China is the world’s largest poultry producer and the leading producer of ducks.

While the country has seen H5N6 cases in humans, no outbreaks in poultry have been reported since February 2020.