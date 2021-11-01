Another dreadful milestone has been reached: global COVID deaths have surpassed 5 million.

In less than two years since the pandemic began, the global COVID death toll has topped 5 million.

COVID-19 has killed 5,001,817 people worldwide, according to data released by Johns Hopkins University on Monday, with the United States leading the way with 745,836 deaths.

Brazil, India, Mexico, and Russia behind the United States in overall COVID-19 deaths. However, due to underreporting in some countries, the number of deaths worldwide is likely to be significantly higher.

The introduction of COVID vaccines in the United States and other countries by the end of 2020 has lowered the rate of COVID mortality.

According to USA Today, the country is now reporting an average of 1,400 deaths each day due to the illness.

Over 192.4 million people, or 58 percent of the US population, have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. However, approximately 60 million people in the United States are still unvaccinated.

There is currently no COVID vaccine available in the United States for children under the age of 12, but the CDC is anticipated to approve the Pfizer shot for youngsters aged 5 to 11 as soon as this week.

Health regulators are also reviewing the Moderna vaccination for youngsters.

Individuals aged 12 and up are eligible for the Pfizer vaccine, while those aged 18 and up are eligible for the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. Booster doses for all three shots have been approved, and they can be mixed and combined.

According to Johns Hopkins University, there are about 246.8 million coronavirus cases worldwide. COVID vaccination doses have been administered in excess of 6 billion times over the world.