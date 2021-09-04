Another caravan is making its way through Mexico on its way to the United States.

A caravan of some 300 migrants, mostly from Central America, set out on foot from here on Saturday in the hopes of reaching the United States, the fourth such procession in a week.

The new party stayed the night in this town in southern Chiapas state, near Mexico’s Guatemalan border, before heading north on a coastal route.

People from El Salvador, Honduras, Guatemala, Haiti, and Venezuela make up the majority of the group.

It’s the fourth such group to set out in the last week, despite the presence of a large number of Mexican national guards intent on stopping the asylum seekers.

Police have used excessive force against the migrants, according to activists and UN officials accompanying them. Two migration agents have been sent on leave after hitting a passenger.

Despite this, the administration has stated that it will continue to try to prevent US-bound migrants from passing through Mexico.

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador announced on Thursday that he will write a letter to US Vice President Joe Biden reiterating his proposal for the US to grant work visas to Central Americans and Mexicans, as well as address the poverty and violence that are among the issues fueling these migrant flows.

Since Biden took office in the White House, promising a more humanitarian approach than Donald Trump, Mexico has seen an uptick in the number of undocumented migrants going north.

The Mexican government claims it has deployed over 27,000 security officers to its southern and northern borders in an attempt to stem the influx.