Another abortion law in Mexico has been declared unconstitutional by a Mexican court.

In yet another triumph for abortion rights activists, Mexico’s Supreme Court declared on Thursday that a state statute defining life as beginning at conception and associating abortion with murder was unconstitutional.

The Supreme Court’s majority judgment affects the penal code of Sinaloa, but it will also affect other states with comparable rules.

Judge Alfredo Gutierrez Ortiz Mena stated, “It is not up to any municipal government or this plenary to establish the origin of human existence, especially in the lack of scientific consensus.”

After Mexico City decriminalized abortion in the first 12 weeks of pregnancy in 2007, at least ten of the country’s 32 states enacted legislation requiring authorities to safeguard life from conception.

According to experts, the act made abortion synonymous with infanticide.

Mexico has a federated system in which states make their own laws, but Supreme Court judgements can override them and establish jurisprudence.

The Supreme Court ruled on Tuesday that women should not be penalised for having an abortion, allowing women all around the country to have the operation without fear of being prosecuted and possibly imprisoned.

Abortion has been lawful in four states, including Mexico City, for the first 12 weeks of pregnancy, and in other states for cases of rape.