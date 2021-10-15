Anguish and rage over the death of 46 people in a Taiwanese building fire.

On Friday, Taiwanese citizens expressed their grief and indignation after 46 people died in a blaze that ripped through a decaying housing block, as authorities looked for the cause of the island’s deadliest fire in decades.

The fire is the latest tragedy to raise worries about Taiwan’s low safety standards, and it has exposed the deplorable living conditions of many senior people in a fast aging nation.

The fire started early Thursday morning in a 13-story mixed-use building in Kaohsiung’s southern metropolis, blazing over many floors before firefighters were able to put it out.

Many of those slain were low-income senior individuals, some of whom had impairments and dementia, and the run-down apartment complex was in bad shape. According to officials, 41 persons were sent to the hospital.

Lee Mao-shen, 61, was watching pigeons fall on the railings of an apartment where a friend had passed away the night before on Friday morning.

Lee, who has lived in the same building for 40 years, said his buddy Cheng Yong-kang, who bred pigeons from his seventh-floor balcony, was one among those who never made it out.

He told AFP, “We met every day to chat, and we chatted the evening he died.”

“Mostly working-class families and senior people,” Lee said of the neighborhood where the fire started.

The decrepit complex where his friend died was once a bustling hub, but it, like the rest of the neighborhood, had fallen on bad times.

He said, “There was a retail complex and a theater in there.” However, in recent years, the commercial floors have been left vacant and abandoned.

According to fire officials, one of the reasons the blaze burned so hot was because the lowest five business floors were littered with waste and discarded goods, resulting in massive amounts of smoke that consumed the residential flats above.

Lin Chieh-ying, a retired dance instructor who also lives across the street, said the building had grown deteriorated after a fire in a now-defunct department store 20 years ago.

Although no one was killed in the fire, the structure was severely damaged.

“Now there are always people drinking and being boisterous at night,” she explained. “That structure should have been demolished 20 years ago.” Multiple residents said they heard loud booms before seeing flames and smoke since the fire originated on the ground floor.

Recent photographs from inside the building showed exposed wiring, rusty water lines, and stairwells obstructed by debris, according to local media.

Kaohsiung was quoted in the Taipei Times. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.