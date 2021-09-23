Angry residents confront a parking officer for ticketing cars in driveways in this video.

An furious neighbor and a parking inspector were shown in a viral video broadcast to TikTok earlier this week. A group of neighbors can be seen in the video standing outside their homes, informing the officer that they cannot be penalized for parking in their own driveways.

“London getting a ticket on private property,” wrote user @alandakrayi5 in the caption of the video. There have been over 388,000 views and 1,480 comments on the video thus far.

“That’s my house,” an older guy can be heard telling the ticketing inspector in the video. Others tell the officer, “That’s not the council’s, that’s private,” and that they will not be paying the fines.

Multiple cars were seen stopped in front of private properties with bright yellow parking tickets on their windshields in the footage. The average cost of a parking ticket varies by location, however fines issued by the city of London can range from $110 to $180 depending on the crime. People usually have 28 days to pay their fines, though fines can sometimes be lowered if paid within 14 days.

Many of the video’s commenters believed it was absurd that people were getting citations for parking on their own private property.

“So even if I owned the land, I wouldn’t be able to park on it,” one commenter remarked.

Another commenter said, “Can you imagine getting a ticket in your own driveway?”

Others argued that the officer was correct in issuing the tickets because there was no fallen curb, or kerb, in front of the homes. A dropped curb is a section of pavement that has been lowered to allow automobiles and individuals in wheelchairs or other mobility devices access.

Residents had to drive over the pavement to park their automobiles because there was no dropped curb. Driving onto the pavement without a dropped curb, or lowered curb that allows vehicles access, is a fineable crime in the United Kingdom.

One user noted, “It’s an infraction to enter your front drive without an authorized Footway Crossing [Dropped Kerb].” “Enforcement action will be considered by the council.”

Many commenters said they'd experienced similar experiences.