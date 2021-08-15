Anger has erupted in Lebanon following the death of 28 people in a fuel tank explosion.

Authorities and doctors reported a fuel tank explosion in Lebanon killed 28 people and injured 80 others on Sunday as a mob screamed for gasoline, the latest tragedy to enrage the crisis-torn country.

The disaster in the far north overwhelmed medical facilities, adding to the nation’s sorrow, which was already troubled by an economic crisis and severe fuel shortages that crippled hospitals and caused protracted power outages.

It also brought up painful memories of a catastrophic blast at Beirut’s harbor in August, which killed over 200 people and wrecked large swaths of the city.

The explosion in Al-Tleil hamlet in the Akkar region killed 28 people and injured 80, according to the health ministry.

Monday has been designated as a national day of mourning by caretaker premier Hassan Diab’s office.

Protesters threw rocks and clashed with anti-riot authorities as they attacked the Beirut residence of premier-designate Najib Mikati to demand his resignation, according to the official National News Agency (NNA).

A petrol tank that “had been confiscated by the army to distribute to people” exploded just before 2:00 a.m. (2300 GMT) on Sunday, according to the military.

According to the report, two soldiers died, 11 were badly injured, and four are still missing.

After the central bank eliminated fuel subsidies, the military began raiding gas stations on Saturday to prevent hoarding.

According to the NNA, the explosion occurred after scuffles broke out as people rushed to acquire gasoline.

Many injured people were turned away from hospitals in Akkar, one of Lebanon’s poorest regions, and Tripoli, the northern port city, because they were ill-equipped to treat severe burns.

“The bodies are so burnt that we can’t recognize them,” an Akkar hospital employee, Yassine Metlej, told AFP.

DNA testing to identify victims has begun, according to a security source.

At numerous hospitals, AFP reporters observed bodies wrapped in white shrouds.

Emergency rooms at the Al-Salam hospital in Tripoli immediately became overcrowded.

As a dad mourned and prayed for his own son to be saved, one mother shouted out, “Don’t leave us!” near her burning son.

According to the NNA, people of Akkar set fire to an unoccupied house assumed to belong to the owner of the land where the explosion occurred.

The landowner was later arrested, according to an army tweet.

Health Minister Hamad Hassan said he was in communication with Turkey, Kuwait, and Jordan to arrange for the evacuation of critical cases.

Ismail al-Sheikh, 23, was driven by his sister Marwa to Beirut’s Geitawi hospital, about 80 kilometers (50 miles) away, with burns on his arms and legs.

“We were told that the army was coming. Brief News from Washington Newsday.