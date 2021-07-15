Angela Merkel’s party is leading polls ahead of the September election in Germany.

According to the Associated Press, outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s party is leading surveys ahead of Germany’s September 26 election.

Merkel, 66 and a member of Germany’s Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party, is leaving Germany for a meeting with President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and other officials as she nears the end of her 16-year presidency. Despite the fact that the CDU is leading the polls, the Greens and Social Democrats are hoping to secure a candidate for Germany’s future leadership.

Despite their policy differences, all three parties advocate a transatlantic partnership with the United States.

Armin Laschet is the new head of the center-right CDU party. The Greens are an environmentalist party, while the Social Democrats are a center-left party.

Merkel flew to Washington on Wednesday, bearing a bag full of concerns to discuss with Biden and a message for Berlin’s close ally: You’ve got a friend.

During her discussions with Biden, Harris, and other senior US officials on Thursday, the veteran German leader is anticipated to tackle the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, China’s growth, and a Russian gas project that Washington opposes.

“In part, she is indicating continuity and stability in the German-US relationship,” said Johannes Timm, a senior fellow at the German Institute for International and Security Affairs in Berlin.

Many officials in Washington and others are concerned about Germany’s post-election future, and the long-serving chancellor will try to reassure them that there will be no major changes, he said.

The problematic subject of a new pipeline carrying natural gas from Russia to Germany was one sour note that predated and prolonged the Trump era of diplomatic friction with Washington.

The US has long claimed that the Nord Stream 2 project jeopardizes European energy security and damages Eastern European partners. However, Biden recently canceled looming fines against German firms participating in the project, indicating the possibility of a settlement.

Merkel tried to lower hopes for a quick resolution this week, but she is likely to want to fix the matter before she leaves.