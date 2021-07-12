Angela Merkel does not believe the United States and Germany will reach a quick agreement on the disputed pipeline.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Monday that she does not believe the US and Germany will reach a deal on a contentious Russian gas pipeline anytime soon.

Merkel will meet with President Joe Biden on Thursday, and while she expects to discuss the problem at the White House, she does not expect it to be resolved at that time.

“I’m not sure if the documents will be totally finalized, to put it that way. “I don’t think so,” Merkel responded. “However, these discussions will be crucial in forging a cohesive position.”

Sanctions imposed by the US against German companies participating in the project were recently lifted, raising hopes in Berlin that the two countries will be able to reach an agreement shortly.

Washington has long claimed that the Nord Stream 2 project, which transports natural gas from Russia to Germany, jeopardizes Europe’s energy security and damages allies like Ukraine, which now benefits from Russian gas transit fees.

As it completes the shutdown of its nuclear power facilities next year and phases out the use of highly polluting coal by 2038, Germany is eager to increase its usage of natural gas.

Merkel made her remarks to reporters in Berlin before of a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who has warned that Nord Stream 2 could jeopardize his country’s energy security. Should Russia transport all of its gas via Ukraine in the future, the country might be shut off from essential supplies, placing it at danger of increased Russian pressure.

In 2014, Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine and is supporting separatists in Donbas, Ukraine’s eastern industrial heartland.

Zelenskyy stated that he wants assurances that Ukraine will continue to be a transit country for Russian gas after 2024. He also urged that the gas issue be included in four-way discussions between his country, Russia, Germany, and France to resolve the war in eastern Ukraine, and that the US might participate.

Merkel stated that she was concerned about Ukraine’s concerns and that Germany and the European Union will use their influence in negotiations with Russia to guarantee that the agreements were extended.

