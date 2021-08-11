Andrew Cuomo, the governor of New York, has resigned following allegations of sexual harassment.

Governor Andrew Cuomo of New York announced his resignation on Tuesday, facing possible impeachment over sexual harassment claims from 11 women and rising pressure from fellow Democrats to leave.

Cuomo, who was praised a year ago for his management of the Covid-19 outbreak before being engulfed in harassment charges and suspicions that he covered up the scale of deaths in nursing homes, had a startling turn of fortune.

In a live televised address, Cuomo said, “I believe the greatest way I can help now, given the circumstances, is if I step aside and allow government get back to government.”

“In 14 days, my resignation will take effect.”

Cuomo, who will take over the reins to fellow Democrat Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul, refuted the sexual harassment allegations included in a report released last week by the New York Attorney General’s office.

Cuomo stated, “The investigation says I sexually harassed 11 women.” “That was the headline that was heard and seen by the public. Outrage was the reaction. It ought to have been. It was, however, false.”

He did, however, express his desire to apologize “deeply, deeply” to any woman who may have been hurt by his acts.

Cuomo, who was once considered a possible Democratic presidential candidate, remarked, “I’ve gotten too familiar with people.” “I embrace and kiss women and guys on a regular basis. I’ve been doing it my whole life.”

“I’ve never crossed the line with anyone in my mind,” he stated. “However, I was unaware of the extent to which the line had been repainted.

“There are generational and cultural shifts that I simply could not recognize. And I should have done so. “There are no justifications.”

Cuomo explained, “I felt a hug and placing my arm around a staff member while taking a picture was friendly, but she found it to be overly forward.”

“I thought I was being nice when I kissed a woman on the cheek at a wedding, but she thought it was too aggressive.”

Cuomo, whose father Mario was previously governor of New York, was elected governor in 2010 and comfortably re-elected in 2014 and 2018 in the predominantly Democratic state.

Cuomo called himself a “warrior” and a “New Yorker, born and bred,” saying his “instinct is to fight through this dispute because I honestly believe it is politically motivated.”

However, he stated that he had decided to step down because an impeachment trial would “consume government” and cost taxpayers millions of dollars. Brief News from Washington Newsday.