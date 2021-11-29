Andersson, Sweden’s Deja Vu For the Second Time, I’ve Been Elected Prime Minister.

Sweden’s parliament chose Magdalena Andersson as prime minister on Monday, making her the country’s first female prime minister, five days after her previous candidacy lasted barely hours.

Despite its long history of championing gender equality, Sweden has never had a female prime minister.

Andersson was elected by parliament last week, but she had to resign just hours later, before she had an opportunity to legally take office, because her budget failed to pass and the Green Party left her coalition government.

In politically stable Sweden, where the Social Democrats have ruled for nearly a century, the parliamentary turmoil was unprecedented.

With 10 months until the September general elections, the 54-year-old, who is also the outgoing finance minister, will now lead a Social Democratic-only minority government.

She is set to assume office on Tuesday, succeeding outgoing Prime Minister Stefan Lofven, who is leaving office after seven years in charge.

101 members of parliament voted in her favor, with 75 abstaining and 173 voting against.

A prime ministerial candidate in Sweden does not need the backing of a majority in parliament; instead, they must avoid a majority of 175 votes against them.

“It was a big day last Wednesday, and it was a big day today,” Andersson said after the vote, adding, “I was perhaps more prepared for it to be emotional this time.”

Andersson now has a difficult period in the run-up to the election, which many expect to be a close battle.

The Social Democrats are currently polling at around 25%, which is close to their lowest recorded approval rating.

Meanwhile, the right-wing opposition, led by the conservative Moderates, has grown closer in recent years to the once-vilified anti-immigration Sweden Democrats, and expects to govern with their support.

While some analysts believe the Social Democrats will have an easier time as the lone party in power without having to make compromises to a coalition partner, others believe the path ahead will be rough.

Her small majority in parliament (the Social Democrats possess 100 of the 349 members) means she’ll have to appeal to both the left and the right for backing for her programs.

She declared following her victory that the Social Democrats “have a strong heritage of cooperation and we’re willing to do everything it takes to move Sweden forward.”

She will also have to govern with a budget proposed by the conservative opposition.