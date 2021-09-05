Anas Haqqani Discusses the Taliban’s Plan to Secure Afghanistan and Gain Global Recognition in an Exclusive Interview.

Anas Haqqani, a senior Taliban official, has revealed his group’s strategy for securing Afghanistan, including the obstinate renegade province of Panjshir, and gaining international recognition for the Islamic Emirate that has been rebuilt across the country.

Anas Haqqani is the youngest son of the late, powerful guerilla leader Jalaluddin Haqqani and the brother of Sirajuddin Haqqani, who serves as the Taliban’s deputy leader and currently controls the formidable Haqqani network that operates across the Afghan-Pakistan border. The group has been designated as a foreign terrorist organization by the US for nearly a decade, but it still wields considerable power as a result of the US pullout and the Taliban’s victory over a competing Kabul-based administration that rapidly disintegrated.

Now comes the difficult part.

For the first time in 20 years, the Taliban, formally known as the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, is in charge of a large country with a decades-long history of conflict and turmoil. Protecting people’s livelihood is one of the primary ways the Taliban envisions winning over a war-weary society apprehensive about the group’s return to power and its extreme brand of Islam.

“In Islam, security holds a prominent position,” Haqqani told This website, “and one of the most essential jobs of the Islamic state is to provide security and stability for all of its residents, and providing security is at the forefront of the Islamic Emirate’s goals.”

“One of the most important historical achievements of the Islamic Emirate in the territories that it controlled, even during the occupation, was to guarantee protection for inhabitants in their lives, property, honor, and life,” he continued.

He did admit, though, that the endeavor would be difficult.

“By the grace of God, and then owing to its experience in this sector, the capabilities available to it, and the collaboration of the Afghan people with it, the Islamic Emirate is now aware of the severity of the challenges it faces in the sphere of security,” Haqqani stated. This is a condensed version of the information.