Analysts Say Taiwan’s ‘Strawberry Soldiers’ Training System Is ‘Still Not Enough.’

After receiving criticism for producing’strawberry warriors’ who are ‘fragile and easily crushed’ in the case of actual confrontations with the Chinese People’s Liberation Army, Taiwan is allegedly revising its military reservist training sessions.

According to the South China Morning Post, the US and the Pentagon have advised that Taiwan expand its defense budget, buy more guns, and reinforce its reserve forces.

Some reservists will be forced to attend refresher training sessions for 14 days each year under the new training regime. The training is now limited to five to seven days.