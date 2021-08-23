Analysts say Japan’s plan to bulk up an island near Taiwan is necessary for self-defense.

According to commentators, Japan’s current move to put extra defense personnel and missiles on an island near Taiwan is a strategy to defend itself from China as much as it is a policy to support Taiwan.

According to a report published by Nikkei Asia, Tokyo’s decision to beef up Ishigaki island, which is 300 kilometers from Taiwan, is vital because “any attack on Taiwan might soon spread to Japan’s southern islands — Tokyo’s first line of defense.”

To address threats from China’s increasing military, Japan’s defense minister, Kishi Nobuo, revealed plans to deploy hundreds of troops as well as anti-air and anti-ship missiles to Ishigaki earlier this month.

By March 2023, 500 to 600 troops, medium-range ground-to-air guided ammunition units, and ground-to-ship guided ammunition units will be deployed on the island, according to Kishi. This comes as China’s naval presence near Taiwan has grown.

Ishigaki will become the Ryukyu island chain’s fourth missile-armed island. According to a story in the Yomiuri newspaper, the defense ministry is also proposing to establish an electronic warfare unit on Yonaguni island, another Ryukyu chain island. Taiwan is only 110 kilometers distant from Yonaguni.

“When I arrive to Yonaguni, I can see that Taiwan is quite close [about 60 nautical miles distant], just on the opposite shore,” Kishi told reporters in April. He went on to say that Taiwan’s peace and stability are related to the region’s and worldwide community’s peace and prosperity.

Kishi’s new plans and an unprecedented declaration about the necessity to defend Taiwan in the case of a Chinese attack, according to the newspaper, “publicly links Taiwan’s security to Japan’s.”

For the first time, the nation’s defense white paper mentioned Taiwan’s security, saying that “a confrontation in the Taiwan Strait would offer one of the biggest dangers to Japan’s security.”

In the case of a confrontation, Lu Li-shih, a former captain of a Taiwanese naval patrol corvette, told Nikkei Asia that improving the defense capabilities of the Ryukyu islands would help to bar China’s military from reaching Taiwan’s eastern waters.

“Not only will the deployment safeguard the Japanese islands, but it will also prevent the adversary from confronting the Taiwanese military on both its western and eastern sides,” he stated.

He went on to say that stationing missiles on Japan's outlying islands is "not just about Japan defending Okinawa and the Senkaku/Diaoyutai Islands, but also about.