Analysts say China is ‘Actually Preparing For Fighting’ by conducting live weapon training in the East China Sea.

In the East China Sea, China conducted live gunfire training on Wednesday, amid tensions in the Taiwan Strait. The drills were “highly targeted,” according to analysts, and China was “really preparing for combat.” The maneuvers began on Sunday, only days after a US Navy carrier strike group conducted a combined exercise with a Japanese helicopter destroyer in the South China Sea, according to the maritime safety authorities. With the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force’s JS Kaga, the USS Carl Vinson and its strike group conducted flying operations and maritime strike exercises.

The South China Morning Post quoted Chinese military commentator Song Zhongping as saying, “Our military exercises are strongly targeted.” “As the United States and Japan’s collaboration becomes more frequent and normalized, China’s military drills are actually preparing for combat,” he continued.

Song also discussed the present situation in the Taiwan Strait, stating that “recent military exercises in various sea areas strongly relate to the situation in the Taiwan Strait.”

The Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) has dispatched roughly 200 aircraft to Taiwan’s buffer zone, according to Taiwanese officials. Taiwan has turned to the United States for help as a result of China’s “provocation.”

In October alone, the United States increased its military operations in the disputed areas by flying 52 surveillance flights over the South China Sea.

Despite the fact that another military expert close to the PLA in Beijing told the news outlet that the drills in the East China Sea were not necessarily intended at directly “countering the US-Japan exercises,” speculations of imminent conflict have only grown louder.

After China’s Ministry of Commerce pushed families to store necessities, fears of an impending Taiwan war spread like wildfire. Text messages purporting to be from the PLA advising reservists to be ready for a draft began to circulate.

Authorities in Beijing, on the other hand, moved quickly to put a stop to the war talk.

The SMS messages were manufactured, according to statements made by PLA-affiliated social media accountJunzhengping.

“The ability of such rumors to spread widely is tied to the strong public debate on the subject. It’s quite simple for people who don’t know the reality to misinterpret this, leading to unforeseeable repercussions,” according to the statement released on Wednesday.

After afterwards, a senior official clarified that the order to stock up was made due to this year’s bad weather and other considerations.