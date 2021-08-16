Analysts believe the Taliban will provide covert rather than overt support to Al-Qaeda.

Analysts predict that the Taliban will support Al-Qaeda in Afghanistan more subtly than they did during their first term in power, when they publicly welcomed the terror network.

The Islamic fundamentalist Taliban leadership provided Al-Qaeda with a safe harbor to establish training camps after taking Kabul for the first time in 1996, even referring to its leader Osama bin Laden as a “guest” of the country.

The incoming Taliban authorities in Kabul are anticipated to adopt a different approach this time after being deposed in 2001 in revenge for the September 11 attacks in the United States, which were organized from Afghanistan.

“If the Taliban of 2021 vary from those of 2001, it’s not because they’ve reduced their theological obscurantism, but because they don’t want to repeat the same strategic error that cost them power: blind support for Al-Qaeda,” said Jean-Pierre Filiu, a jihadism expert at Sciences Po in Paris.

According to AFP, Filiu believes the Taliban will once again offer refuge to bin Laden’s successor Ayman al-Zawahiri and others, citing personal ties between the two groups.

For example, the fathers of Sirajuddin Haqqani and Mullah Yaqoob, both important Taliban leaders, had ties to bin Laden in the past.

When Haibatullah Akhundzada, the Taliban’s leader, was appointed in 2016, Zawahiri praised him, calling him “the emir of the faithful.”

Last year, the Taliban agreed to prohibit extremist groups from using Afghanistan as a base under a US pact mediated by former President Donald Trump.

In a March 2020 interview, then-US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo stated the group had “broken away” from Al-Qaeda.

“The Taliban were never honest about breaking links with Al-Qaeda, nor should we have expected them to be,” said Michael Rubin, a former Pentagon official and analyst at the American Enterprise Institute think tank.

“After all, this isn’t about two political or military factions breaking up; it’s about a brother breaking up with a brother and a cousin breaking up with a cousin,” he told AFP.

The chairman of a UN mission to monitor the Islamic State terror group, Al-Qaeda, and the Taliban, Edmund Fitton-Brown, came to the same conclusion.

In February of this year, he informed the US television network NBC that he believes Al-top Qaeda’s leadership is still under Taliban protection.

The links between the Taliban and Al-Qaeda, according to Aymenn Jawad Al-Tamimi, a security specialist and fellow at George Washington University, will be different this time.

