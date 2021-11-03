An Orthodox Christian leader will be tested in a hospital in the United States.

The world’s Orthodox Christian leader will undergo medical tests on Wednesday during his second hospital stay in the United States, according to the church.

The Greek Orthodox Archdiocese announced that Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew I, 81, will be admitted to Mount Sinai Hospital later Wednesday for an angiography, a test that evaluates blood vessels.

It added in a statement that the tests will “assess the need for a stent.”

On the first night of his visit, on October 24, Bartholomew stayed in a Washington hospital.

The Istanbul-based religious leader was feeling ill following his long travel, according to the archdiocese, and spent the night under observation “as a precaution.”

The next day, Bartholomew resumed his visit, which included a meeting with President Joe Biden at the White House.

The patriarch has sought help from the United States amid a resurgence of tensions in Turkey, where President Recep Tayyip Erdogan controversially turned Hagia Sophia, the Byzantine Empire’s greatest cathedral, from a museum to a mosque last year.

Bartholomew, who was elected in 1991, has been active on environmental issues and has developed deeper ties with both Islam and Roman Catholicism.

He was the first patriarch to attend Pope Francis’ investiture since the schism between Byzantium and Rome in 1054.

