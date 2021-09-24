An NGO in Brazil grows medical marijuana to aid patients.

Marijuana plants thrive in the brilliant light on a farm in the mountains west of Rio de Janeiro, surrounded by barbed wire and an electric fence.

This farm, on the other hand, has nothing to do with drug trafficking. It is, in fact, the property of a pioneering Brazilian NGO dedicated to the manufacture of medical cannabis to aid epileptic victims.

Margarete Brito, a lawyer by training, began growing cannabis several years ago to help her daughter Sofia, now 12, who suffers from epilepsy, stop having seizures.

Brito decided to help other people after seeing her condition improve. As a result, she formed Apepi, the Medical Cannabis Research and Patient Support Association, which makes artisanal therapeutic oils made from cannabis to aid patients with diseases like her daughter’s.

Because marijuana cultivation is still illegal in Brazil, this activity has taken a lot of time and effort.

“Nothing authorizes us to do that if we follow the wording of the law,” Brito told AFP.

In 2016, she and her husband, Marcos Langenbach, were able to get a once-in-a-lifetime legal approval to cultivate cannabis for medical purposes.

Today, their farm, located approximately two hours from the Brazilian city, is home to 2,000 plants that aid people with severe autism, multiple sclerosis, and epilepsy.

Despite some skepticism and opposition, Brito claims that the project has widespread support in Brazil.

“We are socially legitimate. That’s what keeps us safe,” Brito explained.

Agricultural engineer Diogo Fonseca made his way through marijuana plants growing in enormous black pots and labelled with the names of their numerous varieties: Purple Wreck, Schanti, Doctor, Harle Tsu, Solar, CBG during a recent tour to the farm, which is protected by an electric fence and barbed wire.

These plants are used to make therapeutic oils that are tailored to each patient’s specific needs, such as whether they require a larger or lower amount of cannabidiol (CBD), a non-psychotropic chemical that has a calming effect.

The Fonseca checks each plant with a small microscope to determine the best time to pick it.

Armed officers with sniffer dogs stormed the farm in April after a worker in the property’s laboratory denounced Apepi to the authorities.

Brito stated, “A lot of individuals have preconceptions.” “We explain how our project works to everyone, yet one person mistook us for drug traffickers and filed a complaint against us,” said the farm’s manager, Manoel Caetano.

According to, the cops soon concluded the property was a medical cannabis farm, apologized, and left. Brief News from Washington Newsday.