An Israeli court has ordered that a cable car crash survivor be returned to his Italian family.

After his grandfather was accused of unlawfully transporting him to Israel, an Israeli court ruled Monday that a kid whose parents perished in an Italian cable car tragedy be returned to his family in Italy.

Since his maternal grandpa, Shmulik Peleg, flew him to Israel on a private jet last month, the battle for custody of Eitan Biran, the sole survivor of the May tragedy that killed 14 people, has dominated headlines.

Peleg insisted on driving Eitan from Italy to Switzerland before flying him back to Israel, rather than returning him to his paternal aunt Aya Biran in northern Italy, because Eitan’s late parents wanted him to be reared in Israel.

Peleg, on the other hand, is the subject of an Italian kidnapping investigation, and Israeli police questioned him about the charges last month.

Judges “did not accept the grandfather’s allegation that the aunt has no custody rights,” according to a statement released Monday by the Tel Aviv court where Aya Biran filed her complaint.

Peleg had “unlawfully” withdrawn the boy from his aunt’s care, according to an Italian ruling that recognized Biran as a valid guardian.

“The minor’s return to his regular place of residence in Italy” was ordered by the court.

The court also decided that “a relationship” between Eitan’s surviving family in Italy and Israel was in his “best interests.”

Peleg was also sentenced to pay 70,000 shekels ($22,000) in legal fees to Biran.

The case has sparked strong feelings in Israel, with hundreds of journalists surrounding the Tel Aviv court for hearings last month, with some pro-Peleg protesters saying that sending a Jewish youngster out of the country was inappropriate.

Peleg told Israel’s Channel 12 in September that his grandson was “at the place where he is meant to be, in his home, in Israel,” before judges ordered the sides to cease talking to the media.

Eitan and his parents, Amit Biran and Tal Peleg, had been living in Italy with their second kid, Tom, where Amit Biran was studying medicine.

After a cable snapped on the aerial tram taking weekend visitors to the top of the Piedmont region’s Mottarone mountain in May, Eitan suffered severe chest and stomach injuries and spent a week in intensive care.

The tragedy was one of the worst in Italy in more than two decades.