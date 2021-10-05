An investigation uncovers ‘massive’ child sexual abuse in the French Catholic Church.

An independent tribunal concluded Tuesday that French Catholic clergy sexually molested 216,000 youngsters in the seven decades from 1950, a “massive epidemic” that was hushed up for decades by a “veil of silence.”

Outrage over an increasing number of abuse claims and charges against Church officials around the world triggered the commission’s two-and-a-half-year probe.

When claims against lay members of the Church, such as Catholic school instructors, are included, the total number of child abuse victims since 1950 rises to 330,000.

“These data are more than concerning; they are damning, and they cannot be ignored,” said commission chief Jean-Marc Sauve at a press conference.

“Until the early 2000s, the Catholic Church displayed a profound, if not cruel, indifference to the victims.”

The conclusions were met with “shame and sorrow” by Archbishop Eric de Moulins-Beaufort, president of the Bishops’ Conference of France (CEF), which co-requested the investigation.

He addressed the news conference, “My wish today is to ask forgiveness from each of you.”

Sauve slammed the “systemic aspect” of efforts to conceal clergy from sex abuse allegations and urged the Church to pay restitution, despite the fact that the majority of instances are well past the statute of limitations for prosecution.

Last spring, the Church announced a commitment to begin making “financial contributions” to victims the following year, and the commission’s report included 45 recommendations for ending clergy child abuse.

A group of six victims’ organizations stated, “We want clear and concrete replies from the Church.”

The “vast majority” of victims were pre-adolescent boys from a variety of social backgrounds, according to the almost 2,500-page report.

According to the survey, “the Catholic Church, after the circle of family and friends, is the milieu with the highest prevalence of sexual violence.”

Since 1950, a “minimum estimate” of 2,900 to 3,200 clergy people have sexually molested minors in the French Church, according to Sauve.

Only a few examples, however, resulted in canonical disciplinary action, let alone criminal prosecution.

The commission got started after Pope Francis promised in May 2019 to combat priestly abuse by ordering those who are aware of situations to report them to Church officials.

In France, the story of Philippe Barbarin, an archbishop who was initially convicted of failing to report a priest’s abuse of boy scouts but was acquitted in January 2020, sparked uproar.

The chairman of a victims’ organization, Francois Devaux, blasted a “deviant system” and urged for a new “Vatican III” council to plan a course. Brief News from Washington Newsday.