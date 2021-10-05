An investigation by the French Catholic Church uncovers 216,000 sex abuse victims dating back to 1950.

An independent investigation into allegations of sexual abuse of kids by French Catholic priests, deacons, and other clergy discovered 216,000 victims between 1950 and 2020, a “massive epidemic” that was hidden behind a “veil of silence” for decades.

Following global indignation over a succession of sex abuse charges and indictments against Church officials around the world, the momentous report was issued Tuesday after two and a half years of research.

When lay members of the Church are included, such as Catholic school instructors, the total number of child abuse victims rises to 330,000 during a seven-decade span.

At a news conference, the president of the investigation committee, Jean-Marc Sauve, said, “These data are more than disturbing; they are damning, and they in no way can remain without a response.”

“Until the early 2000s, the Catholic Church shown a profound, if not callous, indifference to the victims,” he stated.

The conclusions were met with “shame and sorrow” by Archbishop Eric de Moulins-Beaufort, president of the Bishops’ Conference of France (CEF), which co-requested the investigation.

He addressed the news conference, “My wish today is to ask forgiveness from each of you.”

Sauve slammed the “systemic aspect” of efforts to conceal clergy from sex abuse allegations and asked the Church to pay restitution, despite the fact that most cases are well past the statute of limitations for prosecution.

The “vast majority” of victims, according to the roughly 2,500-page report, were pre-adolescent boys from a variety of social situations.

According to the survey, “the Catholic Church, after the circle of family and friends, is the milieu with the highest prevalence of sexual violence.”

Since 1950, a “minimum estimate” of 2,900 to 3,200 paedophiles have operated in the French Church, according to Sauve, who told AFP on Sunday.

Only a few examples, however, resulted in canonical disciplinary action, let alone criminal prosecution.

Francois Devaux, the head of a victims’ organization, criticized a “deviant system” that demanded a comprehensive reaction from Pope Francis’ new “Vatican III” council.

“You have finally given victims of all the Church’s obligations official acknowledgment, something bishops and the pope have not yet been willing to do,” Devaux told the conference on Tuesday.

The victim count was based in part on a representative survey conducted by France’s INSERM health and medical research organization, which had a statistical “confidence interval” of 50,000 persons more or less.

Sauve and his team of 21 experts, all of whom were unaffiliated with the Church, were also questioned. Brief News from Washington Newsday.