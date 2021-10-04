An inquest in London is attempting to solve the mystery behind the sinking of a French trawler.

A coroner’s inquest into the inexplicable sinking of a French fishing boat 17 years ago, which the victims’ families blame on a submarine, begins on Monday in London.

The loss of the Bugaled Breizh in international waters near Cornwall, southwest England, on January 15, 2004, drew the attention of French courts for years.

However, there has never been a complete explanation for what occurred.

Yves Gloaguen, Pascal Le Floch, Georges Lemetayer, Patrick Gloaguen, and Eric Guillamet, all French nationals, died in the sinking.

Inquests into the deaths of Yves Gloaguen and Le Floch, whose bodies were discovered by UK search and rescue, will be held by Judge Nigel Lickley.

The judge will hear roughly 40 witness accounts from seafarers, rescuers, maritime specialists, submarine commanders, and the victims’ families over the course of three weeks.

In the event of a sudden or inexplicable death, inquests are undertaken in England and Wales.

On the balance of probabilities, the hearings determine the causes and circumstances. They don’t decide whether someone is guilty or not, but they do lay out the evidence in the public interest.

A judge can be appointed to oversee proceedings in extremely sensitive or important matters.

The family of the victims had argued from the start that the boat was brought down by a British or American submarine caught in its nets.

At the time, British and NATO submarines were conducting military drills in the area.

The Bugaled Breizh – “Children of Brittany” in the local Breton language — sank in less than a minute, operating out of the Finistere region of northwest France.

The weather was pleasant at the time.

During salvage operations, Patrick Gloaguen’s body was uncovered, but Lemetayer and Guillamet’s bodies were never discovered.

The relatives of the soldiers have been waiting for the UK hearing for a long time, hoping that it will confirm their version of events after prolonged processes in France ended in a stalemate.

“This gives us very great hope,” lawyer Dominique Tricaud, who represents Lemetayer’s children, told AFP. This case will be heard in the London court for three weeks.

“It will get to the bottom of things, and the families that have never given up before will never have had such wonderful optimism.

“The relatives believe the (British submarine) HMS Turbulent is to blame for the sinking and are awaiting the outcome of the trial.

“They aren’t seeking vengeance, but they can’t cry over a governmental lie.”

Captain Andrew Coles, the former commander of HMS Turbulent, will testify regarding the ship's whereabouts at the inquest on October 12.