An Indian man was arrested after posting a viral video of himself eating a deadly snake in order to ‘protect against COVID.’

According to India Today, a guy in Tamil Nadu’s Tirunelveli district was detained on Thursday after posting a viral video showing him eating a snake. According to the news site, the man believed that eating the snake would help protect him from COVID-19.

The man is seen biting onto the snake in a video clip obtained by India Today. The snake is eventually ripped in half, but the man continues to consume enormous parts of it. The man in the video informs the camera that eating the snake is beneficial for “keeping COVID-19 at bay,” according to the site.

According to the Times of India, the guy was identified as Vadivelu, a 50-year-old agricultural labourer. A district forest officer (DFO) was reportedly given the video and instructed his team to arrest the individual.

The man claimed to have been “forced to eat the snake by a few other men,” according to the DFO in an interview with The Times of India. He also claimed to have been drunk at the time of the incident.

The snake was already dead when the man began to eat it, according to the newspaper, but the DFO warned it could have killed him.

“He chewed on the already dead snake. He was fortunate that he did not bite into the snake’s venom glands, which was a common krait, according to the DFO. “Neurotoxins found in the common krait can immobilize a person.”

According to the newspaper, the man was fined 7,000 rupees (about $97) by the Forest Department for chewing on the snake.

This isn’t the first time that a fake coronavirus allegation has swept across the country. An Indian politician was recently photographed administering cow urine to a COVID-19 sufferer on a ventilator. Reuters reports that some extremist Hindu groups in India have turned to cow urine to combat the illness. Others in the country are marketing ineffective and often harmful herbal cures, as well as a variety of breathing techniques, according to the BBC.

According to Reuters, though the number of coronavirus cases in India is progressively declining, scientists warn that the country could face a third wave in the coming months due to a. This is a condensed version of the information.