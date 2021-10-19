An ex-Nazi death camp secretary who evaded prosecution will appear in court.

A 96-year-old former Nazi concentration camp secretary who fled before her trial was charged with aiding and abetting murder in a German court on Tuesday.

Irmgard Furchner, the first woman charged with Nazi-era crimes in decades, is accused of participation in the deaths of over 11,000 people at the Stutthof concentration camp in occupied Poland.

The pensioner was wheeled into the regional court in Itzehoe, Germany, by a bailiff, her head covered by a scarf and her face hidden under a coronavirus mask.

It was the second effort to bring charges against Furchner after she ran away from her retirement home on September 30, just before her trial was to begin, and went to a metro station.

The defendant managed to elude police for many hours before being discovered and taken into custody by officials in Hamburg, a nearby city.

According to court spokeswoman Frederike Milhoffer, Furchner was released five days later “upon the condition of precautionary measures.”

According to allegations in the media, the accused was given an electronic tag to track her whereabouts.

The accused worked in the office of camp commander Paul Werner Hoppe from June 1943 to April 1945. Prosecutors claim she took dictation and handled the SS officer’s correspondence.

According to the accusation brought out by public prosecutor Maxi Wantzen, around 65,000 individuals died at the Stutthof camp near Gdansk, including “Jewish captives, Polish partisans, and Soviet Russian prisoners of war.”

Furchner, who was a teenager at the time of the alleged offenses, is being tried in a juvenile court.

Wantzen said that the defendant’s clerical work at Stutthof “ensured the smooth running of the camp” and provided her with “knowledge of all happenings and events at Stutthof,” including mass murders.

The prosecutor claimed that the shouts and jostling at the camp’s chained doors, as well as the anguish of those transferred to the gas chambers, were “clearly audible” to everyone inside the camp.

Furthermore, “life-threatening situations” such as food and water shortages, as well as the development of lethal diseases such as typhus, were purposefully maintained and were immediately visible.

The defendant informed the presiding judge of the court that she did not want to appear in person in the dock in a letter delivered ahead of her first scheduled hearing.

Her failure to appear in September shows “contempt for the survivors as well as the rule of law,” according to Christoph Heubner, vice president of the International Auschwitz Committee.

