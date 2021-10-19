An ex-Nazi death camp secretary who evaded prosecution appears in court in silence.

When she finally appeared in court in Germany on Tuesday, a 96-year-old former Nazi concentration camp clerk who had gone missing before her trial was supposed to begin remained almost completely mute.

Irmgard Furchner, the first woman charged with Nazi-era crimes in decades, is accused of participating in the killing or attempted killing of more than 11,000 people at the Stutthof concentration camp in occupied Poland.

The pensioner was wheeled into the regional court in Itzehoe, Germany, by a bailiff, her head covered by a scarf and her face hidden under a coronavirus mask. She sat with a handbag held in her lap.

Furchner verified her identify to the sitting judge, Dominik Gross, but she did not address the court in any other way.

The anguish of victims brought to the camp’s gas chambers, including cries and jostling at the bolted doors, would have been “clearly audible” to everybody at the camp, prosecutors told the court.

Furchner’s lawyer, Wolf Molkentin, stated that she did not deny the “awful deaths,” but that she did not carry criminal responsibility.

He claimed that because of her senior age, the procedures against her were “unreasonable,” and that sessions were reduced to two hours every day.

Furchner would “not make a remark or answer any questions at this time,” according to Molkentin.

A tiny group of activists outside the court staged a vigil for the Stutthof victims, holding placards that said “fascist never again.”

The hearing was the second attempt to commence proceedings against Furchner after she ran away from her retirement home on September 30, just before her trial was to begin, and went to a metro station.

She managed to elude police for several hours before being captured and kept in detention for five days in the adjacent city of Hamburg.

Furchner reportedly had an electronic tag placed on her to track her whereabouts.

The defendant was a minor at the time of the alleged acts, and he is being tried in a juvenile court.

She served in the office of camp commander Paul Werner Hoppe from June 1943 to April 1945. Prosecutors claim she took dictation and handled the SS officer’s correspondence.

According to the accusation brought out by public prosecutor Maxi Wantzen, around 65,000 individuals died at the Stutthof camp near today’s Gdansk, including “Jewish captives, Polish partisans, and Soviet Russian prisoners of war.”

The defendant’s secretarial duties, according to Wantzen, “guaranteed the smooth operation of the camp” and provided her with “knowledge of all happenings and activities at Stutthof.”

Furthermore, "life-threatening circumstances" such as food are included.