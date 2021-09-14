An ex-cartel boss from Mexico has been sentenced to 28 years in prison.

Prosecutors announced Tuesday that former drug lord Vicente Carrillo Fuentes, who led one of the country’s most powerful gangs, was sentenced to 28 years in prison by a Mexican court.

The former narcotics lord, also known as “El Viceroy,” is the brother of the Juarez cartel’s founder, whose turf clashes with rivals were blamed for tens of thousands of killings.

Amado Carrillo Fuentes, widely known as “The Lord of the Skies,” was one of Latin America’s most notorious drug smugglers until his death in 1997 while undergoing plastic surgery in Mexico City.

Vicente Carrillo Fuentes was apprehended in Coahuila, Mexico, in 2014 on charges of organized crime and drug trafficking.

Michele Leonhart, then-chief of the US Drug Enforcement Administration, thanked Mexico at the time for apprehending “one of history’s most renowned drug smugglers.”

“Carrillo Fuentes led the Juarez cartel, which allowed murder and bloodshed in Mexico while fuelling addiction in the United States and around the world,” Leonhart added.

The Juarez cartel, based in Ciudad Juarez, a city on the Mexican-US border, fought Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman’s Sinaloa cartel for control of the key drug transit route.