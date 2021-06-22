An American lawyer has been sentenced to prison for breaking up a fight during a protest in Hong Kong.

On Tuesday, an American lawyer living in Hong Kong was charged with assaulting a police officer for intervening in an altercation he watched two years ago, adding to concerns about the revised legal system’s tightening limits.

Samuel Bickett, a corporate lawyer, was purportedly on his way to dinner in 2019 when he witnessed an off-duty cop in plain clothes striking a man with a baton in a subway station and decided to help.

According to AFP, Hong Kong’s city was jolted by often violent democratic protests in 2019, prompting the deployment of retractable batons by the city’s almost 30,000 police officers during off-duty hours to defend them.

Senior Constable Yu Shu-sang was disguised in plain clothing and used his baton to stop someone from avoiding the metro fare, according to local sources.

The American lawyer had no knowledge Shu-sang was a cop, according to Bickett’s defense team, but thought he was using excessive force and sought to take the baton away while Shu-sang beat a teenager.

According to the report and a video released on Twitter, a man asked Shu-sang if he was a cop, asking, “Are you popo?” Shu-sang initially denied it before eventually answering yes.

Bickett Samuel Phillip, the man with the blue sweater, is an American who has been accused with assault on a police officer.

According to the South China Morning Post, Magistrate Arthur Lam Hei-wei stated he understood Shu-refusal sang’s to answer the question because the term “popo” was a “disrespectful reference” to a police officer used by demonstrators.

Bickett is accused of dragging Shu-sang to the ground, kneeling on his chest, and striking him in the face while attempting to wrestle the baton from his grip.

Bickett was remanded and found guilty of assaulting an officer on December 7, 2019, and he was convicted and denied bail on Tuesday, ahead of his July sentencing.

