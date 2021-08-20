An American detained in Kabul explains the ‘Bogus’ Visa Email sent to tens of thousands of people: ‘Brain Worms.’

An American citizen stranded in Kabul, Afghanistan, recently spoke out about obtaining a “bogus” generic visa document from the US State Department, which he claims was handed out to tens of thousands of other people.

David Fox, a marketing consultant in Kabul, told ABC News on Thursday that he tried to return to the United States lately but was unable to do so due to enormous crowds at Kabul’s airport following the Taliban’s control of the country.

Fox said he received an email from the US Embassy’s consular services section on Thursday morning, which included a paperwork to help American nationals and Afghan people qualified for Special Immigrant Visas (SIVs) leave the country.

“This appears to be a United States visa,” Fox remarked, holding up a copy of the document he had received. “For those of you who aren’t familiar, this is what a U.S. visa or an immigrant visa looks like in your passport. However, there is no name for this document. It isn’t targeted to anyone in particular. There is no serial number or barcode on the bottom.”

Thousands of Afghans, including those who applied for SIVs, received the document, according to Fox.

“And what do you think happened when these people received a document with no name on it like this? Of course, a thousand copies were printed,” Fox explained. “You have tens of thousands of Afghans who now have this stupid, fictitious paper created by the State Department.”

“I don’t know how else to explain something like this but for brain worms,” Fox concluded. It’s ludicrous, to say the least. “What were they thinking?” I wondered.

A State Department spokesman verified to This website that materials had been sent out to potential tourists in Afghanistan.

Following the withdrawal of US soldiers and the Taliban’s takeover, thousands more Americans are attempting to flee Afghanistan. Thousands of Afghan residents have fled to Kabul’s airport in an attempt to exit the country, forcing the US Embassy in Kabul to evacuate personnel.

“The Department of State is working around the clock to support the rapid, safe evacuation of American citizens, Special Immigrant Visa holders,” spokesperson Ned Price said during a State Department news briefing earlier this week. This is a condensed version of the information.