An aggressive 14-foot crocodile has been captured at a residential beach as the ‘Living Dinosaur.’

Authorities have removed a “problem crocodile” from Newell Beach, which is located just north of Port Douglas in Queensland, Australia.

According to Queensland’s Department of Environment and Science’s Matt Brien, the male crocodile was over 50 years old and measured roughly 14.7 feet (4.5 meters) long (DES).

Brien told ABC News in Australia, “It’s a living dinosaur.” “Because of its size, it represented a significant threat to public safety—they are a serious predator of many things, including humans.”

He continued, “Their size and the manner they are, they are dinosaurs, and they are not to be treated lightly.”

Crocodiles have been around for 200 million years and are a “descendant of the dinosaur era,” according to the Northern Territory government website.

After being branded a “problem crocodile” in mid-May, the latest reptile discovered was apprehended by the DES on Tuesday. According to a DES statement released Thursday, the DES received reports of “a huge crocodile behaving aggressively” in Newell Beach, Cooya Beach, and the mouth of the Mossman River at the time.

“It was approaching boats, people, and dogs without fear,” Brien added, “which instantly tells us that it has been fed.”

The crocodile was seen “swimming around erratically with a crab pot stuck on its head,” according to one sighting, according to the DES.

“The fact that a large animal was scavenging on bait in a crab pot may signal it was nearing the end of its dominance in that area and is trying to acquire an easy feed,” Brien speculated.

The crocodile is currently being held in Cairns, Queensland, at a guarded DES wildlife facility.

“Because of its size (more than 4m [about 13.1 ft]), the crocodile must be treated as an icon crocodile under Queensland conservation laws,” according to the DES.

The DES noted that it can only be given to a recognized crocodile farm or zoo that “agrees to utilize it for educational purposes on crocodile conservation.”

The DES advises that the Port Douglas-Mossman area is “known croc country,” and that “you are responsible for your own safety in croc country.”

Croc country begins at the Boyne River south of Gladstone, extending north, up the east coast and across. This is a brief summary.