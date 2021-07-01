An African Union official chastises the EU for delaying the delivery of COVID vaccines.

The European Union has been chastised by an African Union official for its tardiness in distributing COVID-19 vaccines. “Not one pill, not one vial has left a European plant for Africa,” Strive Masiyiwa said Thursday, according to the Associated Press, as Africa saw its third wave of infections.

“The situation could have been quite different if we had known back in December that ‘listen, this support is not coming, do for yourselves,’” Masiyiwa told reporters. Many governments simply sat back and said, “The vaccines are on their way.” We, the Africans, are dissatisfied.”

COVAX, a global program aimed at ensuring equal access to COVID-19 vaccines, was singled out by Masiyiwa for hiding vital information, including the fact that significant funders had failed to meet financing obligations, though he wouldn’t name them.

Masiyiwa described immunized, unmasked Europeans attending football stadiums while only 1% of Africans are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, revealing African leaders’ frustration with the world’s enormous vaccine difference. The continent has the world’s lowest vaccination coverage.

Masiyiwa emphasized that Africa had purchased 400 million vaccine doses and has the capacity to purchase more, but he challenged donors, saying, “Pay up your money…. Pledges will no longer be measured. Vaccines coming at our airports will be measured.”

The 1.3 billion-strong African continent is currently seeing a third wave of illnesses that is “very aggressive,” according to John Nkengasong, the head of the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. COVID-19 wards are overflowing, there are serious oxygen shortages, and the virus is spreading to extremely susceptible and unequipped rural areas, according to health officials.

COVAX had planned to send 700 million vaccine doses to Africa by December, according to Masiyiwa. However, by the middle of the year, Africa had only got 65 million doses in total. Only about 50 million COVAX dosages have arrived.

“We’re a long way from our goal,” Nkengasong remarked. “We don’t want to be known as COVID’s continent. … The stadiums throughout Europe are packed with young people chanting and hugging. We won’t be able to accomplish that in Africa.”

COVAX spokespersons did not react to a request for comment right away.

COVID-19 case numbers are increasing every three weeks in Africa, according to a separate briefing from the World Health Organization. This is a condensed version of the information.