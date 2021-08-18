An Afghan refugee, relieved to be in Canada, laments the loss of Kabul.

The lives of Afghan researcher Mohammad Ehsan Saadat and his family were flipped upside down over the course of six days: barely enough time to fill out an asylum application and travel to Canada before the Taliban stormed Kabul.

Since then, he has told himself that he is “fortunate” to have the opportunity to start again in Canada, but that he “weeps” for those who have been left behind.

“I was thinking this country (Afghanistan) was going to fall from the beginning of July,” he told AFP days after landing in Toronto with his family – though he acknowledged that he had not expected the Taliban to capture Kabul as swiftly as they did.

On Sunday, the Afghan capital fell to insurgents following a lightning onslaught that saw president Ashraf Ghani escape as they entered the city and assumed control of the country, 20 years after their previous rule was overthrown by a US-led invasion.

Last week, as the advance gained traction, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that his country will accept 20,000 Afghan refugees escaping the Taliban.

According to Ehsan, his studies on “corruption, women’s rights, human rights, and children’s rights” could lead to Taliban retaliation.

The application procedure took less than a week and was completed in record time. He describes it as “unbelievable.” “We were ecstatic, ecstatic, ecstatic.”

The family hurriedly prepared their belongings. Ehsan took cautious not to forget his prized traditional Afghan attire, which he hopes to pass down to his kid one day.

Meanwhile, his wife fantasized about learning to drive in Canada and enrolling in English language classes.

“Sometimes I stand in front of the window and think about how I got here and how blessed I am not in Afghanistan right now,” Ehsan, who, like all overseas visitors to Canada, is subjected to a 14-day quarantine owing to Covid-19, admits.

He is concerned for the safety of several of his nine siblings who still remain in the Afghan capital.

“I asked my family to move to separate places yesterday because I was terrified the US would start attacking Kabul,” he claimed.

He’s been watching developments in Afghanistan from afar, including US President Joe Biden’s public address on Monday, in which he claimed he didn’t regret his choice to leave and blamed the Taliban’s win on Afghan officials and the military’s inability to fight.

