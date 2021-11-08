Amy Winehouse’s final concert gown fetches $243,200.

Amy Winehouse’s final performance gown sold for $243,200 on Sunday, more than 16 times its estimated worth, as part of a treasure of mementos from her life auctioned in California.

At a concert in Belgrade in 2011, Winehouse donned the green and black bamboo pattern outfit.

She died of acute alcohol intoxication a month later, on July 23. She was 27 years old at the time.

Her death came at the end of a long — and often public — battle with alcohol and drugs.

Winehouse’s parents, Mitch and Janis, auctioned an 800-item collection of personal items, which included anything from bras and DVDs to books and make-up.

According to Julien’s, the auction firm that oversaw the sale, which took place from Saturday to Sunday, the complete collection brought in $4 million, which was twice the original estimate.

“Of course, there will be admirers, museums, and collectors all around the world who will want to acquire some of these objects, care for them, display them in museums, keep her legacy and memory alive while also raising money for the foundation,” Julien’s Martin Nolan said ahead of the auction.

The earnings will benefit the Amy Winehouse Foundation, which helps at-risk young people who are dealing with addiction.

“All of these outfits embody Amy,” Nolan remarked, “a brilliant artist, composer, and fashion icon.”

Winehouse, a multi-Grammy winner whose iconic and soulful 2006 album “Back to Black” is considered a modern masterpiece, frequently spoke about her personal struggles with alcohol and drug addiction.

Many of the other gowns she wore in performances went between $12,500 to $150,000.

Julien’s 400-page catalog detailed not just the singer’s influences and career, but also her own retro style, which helped her become a fashion star.