A’miracle’ rescue of a kayaker stranded on a lake has been hailed.

A quick-thinking woman’s dramatic rescue of a stranded kayaker in the middle of a lake has been praised as nothing short of “miraculous.”

Sally Wallick was kayaking on Okanagan Lake in British Columbia, Canada, when she came across a man who appeared to be in distress.

The 27-year-old, who was wearing a head camera, noticed a man in the water close to his crashed kayak, who appeared to have been there for some time.

She later speculated that he had been immersed for 45 minutes, telling Global News, “I recognized immediately away that he wasn’t really okay.” I tried to keep things light so he wouldn’t get too worked up. He was no longer panicked, which was a cause for concern. I tried to keep things lighthearted, but I was thinking to myself, ‘Oh no, this person needs help right now.’

As she yells to him, “You in a little bit of trouble?” Wallick’s camera captures the amazingly calm rescue. What’s new with you? “Have you been out here for a while?”

She instructed him to hold onto her boat as she tried to get him to shore as soon as possible, realizing he was in serious need of help. “We’re just going to leave your kayak, we’re just going to drop it,” Wallick reassured the man, who appeared anxious about his own kayak. It will wash up on the beach.

“We need to get you to shore because your lips are purple, and this boat is quite tippy. If you’re freezing, get out of the kayak. I promise we’ll find it. Grab hold of the front of my boat, the tip, so that I can see you. I’ll take your paddle from you. Is there anything vital in that luggage that you require?”

Wallick, a musician, subsequently said that the man had come prepared to the 84-mile-long lake, and that he had a phone with him, but that he had been caught off guard by the weather, which he described as “unlucky.”

She began paddling to shore, instructing him to “hug” the boat and that he was “doing fantastic.” She tells the trapped man to “kick a little bit to get warm,” “remember to breathe,” and “keep your eyes open for me” in the video.

