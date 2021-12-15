Amid tensions between the United States and China and Russia, the Cold War bomber B-52 is given a new lease of life.

One of the US military’s oldest operational assets has witnessed a resurgence in recent years, as the US refocuses its attention on geopolitical competitors acquiring new and powerful weapons of their own.

The B-52 Stratofortress has been in continuous service with the United States Air Force since 1955, nearly seven decades after it first flew. The heavy bomber pioneered the airborne leg of the United States military’s nuclear triad of air, land, and sea delivery systems, and it’s due for significant upgrades to keep it operational until at least the middle of the century.

That expansion will give it an approximately 100-year stay in the skies, with a capacity that appears to be ever-evolving.

The US Air Force Global Strike Command, which is in charge of the military’s strategic deterrence and long-range strike capabilities, told The Washington Newsday that the B-52 “has and will continue to serve as a vital component of the nuclear triad.” “The B-52 is now capable of carrying and launching long-range cruise missiles using the AGM-86B Air-Launched Cruise Missile (ALCM), which was originally planned as a high-altitude, high-speed penetrating nuclear bomber.” “Over the following decade, the B-52 will receive the ALCM’s follow-on in the Long Range Standoff (LRSO) missile,” the leadership noted. The nuclear-tipped LRSO will be able to strike targets up to 2,500 kilometers away, or over 1,550 miles. Modern B-52s manufactured 50 years ago had also to be upgraded with new-age electronics and hardware to assure compatibility with this new weapon and other essential modernizations.

The command stated that “this venerable 1960s-era platform is undergoing extensive modernization, including a new radar, new engines, and upgraded Nuclear Command, Control, and Communications capability, while ensuring its integration with future weapon systems such as the Long Range Stand-off Weapon.”

The aircraft will have enough structural durability to service until the 2050s if these measures are completed, according to the command.

Jennifer Wong, the Bombers Senior Program Director for Boeing, the corporation that has produced the B-52 from its debut, agreed with this date. She stated that the United States Air Force presently operates 76 of the airplanes and would continue to do so through high-tech upgrades such as the Commercial Engine Replacement Program, Radar Modernization Program, and an Advanced Extremely High Frequency satellite.

Wong. This is a condensed version of the information.