Amid Taliban Invasion of Kabul, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani flees to Tajikistan.

After Taliban terrorists stormed Afghanistan’s capital, Kabul, on Sunday, President Ashraf Ghani is said to have fled to Tajikistan.

Ghani has left the country, according to a senior interior ministry official who spoke to Reuters on Sunday. When contacted for response, the president’s administration stated that “for security concerns, we cannot discuss anything regarding Ashraf Ghani’s movement.”

The move comes only hours after Taliban militants stormed the outskirts of Kabul, demanding the central government’s unconditional surrender. After Taliban insurgents gained power across the country in just over a week, the city was the final major government stronghold.

In a statement, the Taliban stated that it was in talks with the government and that it would not capture the capital by force. “No one’s life, property, or dignity will be jeopardized, and the lives of Kabul residents will not be jeopardized,” the rebel group stated.

However, the city, which has a population of about 4 million people, now faces an unknown future in the hours—and years—to come, as sporadic gunfire was reported around its outskirts.

According to Reuters, Taliban authorities are currently checking on Ghani’s whereabouts. The Afghan president had resisted stepping down the day before, promising to “avoid more instability” and calling for the country’s military to be “remobilized,” according to The New York Times.

The US military began removing American diplomatic and civilian workers from the embassy on Thursday amid the pandemonium. On Friday, staffers were directed to destroy all sensitive materials, and a small group of American diplomats who planned to stay at the embassy were relocated to a location near the international airport.

This is a developing news item, and more information will be added as it becomes available.